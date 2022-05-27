VIDEO: Indy 500 Carb Day report with Alex Palou

IndyCar

May 27, 2022

Front-row Indy 500 qualifier Alex Palou joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to give his download on Carb Day and what to look for on Sunday.

Watch below or click here.

