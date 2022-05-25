Porsche unveils first factory eSports team

Porsche has unveiled its first eSports factory team in partnership with Coanda eSports, one of the most successful sim racing teams in the world.

Tommy Ostgaard, Mitchell DeJong, Mack Bakkum, Joshua Rogers, and Martin Kronke have been given the title of Porsche eSports works driver. The team itself has also been given a new name: the Porsche Coanda eSports Racing Team.

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, compared the partnership with Coanda to the brand’s partnership with Penske on the LMDh car.

“In the same way that we have found a perfect partner for our LMDh project in Penske, we are convinced that Coanda, as one of the most successful sim racing teams, is the right choice for us,” Laudenbach said.

The accolades for the drivers are extensive. The group has collected wins and championships at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, Porsche eSports Supercup, VRS GT iRacing World Championship, and eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

“Back in the day, we founded Coanda as friends with a shared passion for motorsport and sim racing, Philip Stamm, the team principal of the Porsche Coanda eSports Racing Team said.

“This mantra has not changed ever since. Of course, we have grown over the years. First with the sim racing house, and earlier this year with the Coanda Esports Hub as a new facility for our drivers and in-house media production team. To take this next step together with Porsche is a dream come true for all of us.”

Porsche and Coanda first crossed paths during the virtual Le Mans 24 Hours in 2020. The lineup that Porsche entered in that race included a mixture of its real-world factory drivers and sim racers from Coanda. The team won the race in 2020 and finished second in 2021, laying the foundation for today’s announcement.

“The fact that Coanda is also included in the official team name is a matter of course, and it underlines the partnership at eye level,” Marco Ujhasi, the head of eSports at Porsche Motorsports, said. “With the professional structures, the world’s best racers, and the overall Coanda package, we can’t imagine a better partner for our future in virtual motorsport.”