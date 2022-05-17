Sato pops up late to end opening Indy 500 practice day on top

The final session of the opening day of Indy 500 practice was about to close just as it opened with Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson leading a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2, but with temperatures cooling in the final minutes of the session, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing’s Takuma Sato shot to the top with a monster tow that produced a 228.939mph lap in the No. 51 Honda.

Dixon’s No. 9 Honda (227.768mph) was also fast in a tow and on its own as the 2008 Indy 500 winner was second overall and seventh on the No-Tow Report (NTR). CGR’s Jimmie Johnson was another to move up in the waning moments to take third in the No. 48 Honda (227.722mph) and third on the NTR. Ericsson was fourth with the No. 8 Honda with a 227.094mph and held the same position without a tow.

Fifth on the speed chart was Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay posted a 226.995mph while going P1 on the NTR with the No. 21 Chevy. Alex Palou was the fourth member of the Ganassi squad to represent for the team up front as his No. 10 Honda ran a best lap of 226.973mph with help and P8 on his own to go sixth overall.

Three cautions occurred during the three-hour session that ran from 3-6 p.m., with two for track inspections and/or debris, and the third for a report of a fox on the race course.

Stefan Wilson completed his refresher session, giving the Indy 500 33 drivers who are cleared to compete in every session. Rain is in the forecast for tomorrow.

NEXT UP: Practice, Wednesday, 12 p.m. ET.

RESULTS