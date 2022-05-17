Racing on TV, May 17-22

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Tuesday, May 17
|Indy 500 practice
|9:00-11:15am
1:00-6:00pm
|
Wednesday-Thursday, May 18-19
|Indy 500 practice
|12:00-6:00pm
|
Friday, May 20
|Barcelona
practice 1
|7:55-9:00am
|
|Barcelona
practice 1
|7:55-9:00am
|
|Barcelona
practice 2
|10:55am-
12:00pm
|
|Barcelona
practice 2
|10:55am-
12:00pm
|
|Indy 500
practice
|12:00-6:00pm
|
|Texas
qualifying
|4:00-5:30pm
|
|Texas
qualifying
|6:00-7:30pm
|
|Texas
race
|7:30-8:30pm
pre-race
8:30-11:00pm
race
|
Saturday, May 21
|Barcelona
practice 3
|6:55-8:00am
|
|Barcelona
practice 3
|6:55-8:00am
|
|Indy 500
practice
|9:00-10:30am
|
|Barcelona
qualifying
|9:55-11:00am
|
|Barcelona
qualifying
|9:55-11:00am
|
|Indy 500
qualifying
|12:00-6:00pm
|
|Texas race
|1:00-1:30pm
pre-race
1:30-4:00pm
race
|
|Magny-
Cours
|1:00-2:00pm
4:00-5:00pm
(D)
|
|Mid-Ohio
|2:00-3:00pm
(D)
|
|Mid-Ohio
|3:00-5:00pm
(D)
|
|Texas
qualifying
|7:00-8:30pm
|
|VIR Race 1
|10:00-11:00pm
(SDD)
|
Sunday, May 22
|Spanish GP
|7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race
|
|Spanish GP
|7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race
|
|Indy 500
practice
|12:30-2:00pm
|
|Indy 500
Fast 9
qualifying
|4:00-6:00pm
|
|Texas
Pre-Open
|5:00-6:00pm
|
|Texas All-
Star Open
|6:00-7:30pm
|
|NOLA
|6:00-8:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Texas All-
Star pre-
race
|7:30-8:00pm
|
|Texas All-
Star Race
|8:00-10:00pm
|
|VIR Race 2
|10:00-11:00pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
