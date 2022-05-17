Racing on TV, May 17-22

Racing on TV, May 17-22

Racing on TV, May 17-22

May 17, 2022

|

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Tuesday, May 17

Indy 500 practice 9:00-11:15am
1:00-6:00pm

Wednesday-Thursday, May 18-19

Indy 500 practice 12:00-6:00pm

Friday, May 20

Barcelona
practice 1		 7:55-9:00am

Barcelona
practice 1		 7:55-9:00am

Barcelona
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Barcelona
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Indy 500
practice		 12:00-6:00pm

Texas
qualifying		 4:00-5:30pm

Texas
qualifying		 6:00-7:30pm

Texas
race		 7:30-8:30pm
pre-race
8:30-11:00pm
race

Saturday, May 21

Barcelona
practice 3		 6:55-8:00am

Barcelona
practice 3		 6:55-8:00am

Indy 500
practice		 9:00-10:30am

Barcelona
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Barcelona
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Indy 500
qualifying		 12:00-6:00pm

Texas race 1:00-1:30pm
pre-race
1:30-4:00pm
race

Magny-
Cours		 1:00-2:00pm
4:00-5:00pm
(D)

Mid-Ohio 2:00-3:00pm
(D)

Mid-Ohio 3:00-5:00pm
(D)

Texas
qualifying		 7:00-8:30pm

VIR Race 1 10:00-11:00pm
(SDD)

Sunday, May 22

Spanish GP 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race

Spanish GP 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race

Indy 500
practice		 12:30-2:00pm

Indy 500
Fast 9
qualifying		 4:00-6:00pm

Texas
Pre-Open		 5:00-6:00pm

Texas All-
Star Open		 6:00-7:30pm

NOLA 6:00-8:00pm
(SDD)

Texas All-
Star pre-
race		 7:30-8:00pm

Texas All-
Star Race		 8:00-10:00pm

VIR Race 2 10:00-11:00pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

MX-5 Cup | Round 6 – Mid-Ohio

