Hunter-Reay joins Ganassi in IMSA development role

Ryan Hunter-Reay is the newest member of Chip Ganassi Racing. The 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner was drafted into the team in March for the 12 Hours of Sebring where he starred in the team’s Cadillac Racing DPi effort, and with an open calendar after exiting Andretti Autosport at the end of 2021, Hunter-Reay has been signed to assist with developing the new-for-2023 Cadillac LMDh/GTP prototype, join the team if needed as an extra DPi endurance driver, and sub for any of CGR’s NTT IndyCar Series drivers in case of illness or injury.

“I’m back here at Indy working with the Juncos team and signed on for a bit more of an expanded role with Ganassi and the LMDh program,” he told RACER. “So I’ll be testing with them and if they need me at any endurance events or wherever else, I’m here for them and I’m optimistic as to what the future brings.”

Hunter-Reay says the primary focus is on IMSA, where he’s wanted to put down roots in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“We had a great outing in Sebring together, worked really well together, and there was a situation that came up here where it presented itself and you know, I spoke with the team and [CGR managing director] Mike Hull said, ‘Yeah, absolutely, let’s do it.’ I’d love an opportunity to race with the organization, especially on that on the IMSA front, so if that happens, it would be everything I’ve been hoping for.”