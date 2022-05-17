Dixon paces opening Indy 500 practice session

The opening day of practice for the Indianapolis 500 got under way at the early hour of 9 a.m. with perfect blue skies overhead and an ample amount of warmth to greet the 32 drivers who turned laps in the two-hour session.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon was the fastest in his No.9 Honda (227.119mph) followed by teammate Marcus Ericsson (226.965mph) in the No.8 Honda as Dixon made use of a healthy tow (19th on the No-Tow Report) while Ericsson was fast in a draft and on his own as well (fifth, NTR).

The rest of the top six featured the continually impressive Dreyer & Reinbold duo of Sage Karam in third in the No.24 Chevrolet (226.398mph) and teammate Santino Ferrucci in sixth with the No.23 Chevrolet (225.362mph).

Between them, Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly was fourth in the No.20 Chevrolet (225.655mph) and Marco Andretti was fifth in the No.98 Andretti Autosport Honda (225.403mph).

All but Cusick Motorsports/DragonSpeed driver Stefan Wilson ventured out for race-day preparations. Wilson has a special refresher session from 1-3 p.m. all to himself to get up to speed in the No.25 Chevrolet. Once Wilson is done, all cars are invited to run from 3-6 p.m.

No incidents or cautions took place.

