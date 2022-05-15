De Vries wins second Berlin E-Prix

Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries delivered a supremely controlled drive to win the second race of the Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix doubleheader, heading home ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara — yesterday’s winner — and Mercedes-EQ teammate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Reigning champion de Vries powered to victory at the Tempelhof Airport circuit, the scene of his Season 7 title triumph, with Mortara following 2.5s back as Saturday’s windy conditions made way for weekend-high temperatures. Vandoorne made it two Mercedes-EQ-run Silver Arrow 02 cars on the podium and three Mercedes-EQ powertrains in the top three. The Belgian’s third-place finish also extended his silverware streak to three races. Lucas di Grassi (ROKiT Venturi Racing) came home fourth to extend that to four Mercedes-powered cars in the top four in a dominant outing on home soil.

“I have had a bad time in the past three races, so I am very pleased to come back after a difficult day yesterday,” said de Vries. “My engineer is always really positive, which is nice.

“Edo had been very strong all weekend so we definitely had to keep it clean, but the team managed it very well on their side and I executed it. I am very pleased.”

Robin Frijns (Envision Racing) wound up fifth after a race-long back-and-forth between the Dutchman and Antonio Felix da Costa (DS Techeetah), who finished in sixth, and a gaggle of cars behind all fighting to maximize their points haul as the season passed its halfway stage.

Oliver Rowland (Mahindra Racing) made good progress from 10th at the outset to an eventual seventh, the Yorkshireman running as high as fifth at one stage. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team’s Andre Lotterer took the checkered flag in eighth position, not quite able to capitalize on practice and qualifying pace. Jean-Eric Vergne crossed the line in ninth, just ahead of fellow title challenger Mitch Evans [Jaguar TCS Racing] who took the final point in 10th.

After eight races and at the halfway point in Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Vandoorne is top of the drivers’ standings with 111 points, while Mortara moves into second with 99 points and Vergne now third, a further four points back. Mercedes-EQ sit atop the teams’ standings with 176 points, with ROKiT Venturi Racing next on 148 points.

Next up is the Jakarta E-Prix on June 4, the first time the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has raced in Indonesia.