Dirks scores first MX-5 Cup pole position

Matthew Dirks (No. 76 McCumbee McAleer Racing) earned his first Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires pole position at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. He will share the front row with 2021 series champion Gresham Wagner for today’s race at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Dirks is no stranger to Mazda MX-5 Cup, but he is a new name for the front row of the grid. He chalks his performance up to luck.

“I’ve been to Mid-Ohio before,” Dirks said. “I was here for the 2019 Spec Miata Nationals and in 2020 I came here twice with MX-5 Cup. I guess my luck has turned. I haven’t been able to get a super good qualifying until now. I got a lot of help from my teammate and that was great and thanks to my crew chief for giving me a fast race car.”

Dirks will have his McCumbee McAleer teammate Sam Paley (No. 28) starting behind him in third.

The green flag flies for Round 5 of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup at 12:10pm ET on Saturday, May 14 at 12:10 pm with live streaming here at RACER.com.