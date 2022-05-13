Andretti partners with Porsche in Formula E

Andretti Autosport has announced a multi-year deal with Porsche, in which the German brand will supply “powertrain and other support services” to the Avalanche Andretti Formula E team from Season 9 (2022-23), onwards.

Andretti, which was one of Formula E’s founding teams, previously competed in the all-electric series as BMW i Andretti Motorsport. That arrangement ran for three seasons between 2018-21, with BMW remaining on with the team as a powertrain supplier during the 2021-22 campaign despite withdrawing from the series as a factory entrant.

“Our Formula E journey began with Season 1 and we’re very proud to now be looking ahead to the next generation of the sport,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman of Andretti Autosport. “Avalanche Andretti FE has an ambition to win, and with the support of Porsche, we have full confidence in our performance and growth. The agreement is an important step in our future and commitment to our sport, partners, and fans.

“Our history with Porsche as two historic racing teams means this collaboration was a natural fit, and we look forward to a new chapter starting in 2023.”

The Andretti name was most recently associated with Porsche in 2008, when the late John Andretti raced a Porsche-engined prototype in that year’s Daytona 24 hours.

Previously, Michael and Mario Andretti both shared a Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours, while Andretti Autosport itself also enjoyed a fruitful partnership with the brand’s parent company Volkswagen in rallycross where it won five consecutive drivers’ titles in the United States.

Porsche itself entered Formula E as a full factory team ahead of the 2019-20 season, but its arrangement with Andretti will mark the first time it has supplied a customer team in the series. So far Porsche is the second OEM to officially commit to supplying a customer team in addition to its own, with Jaguar also supplying Envision Racing as well as the factory squad.

“It’s important for us to support a customer team that demonstrates the same passion and professionalism in Formula E as we do. Avalanche Andretti has raced in Formula E since the inaugural 2014 season,” said Thomas Laudenbach, vice president, Porsche Motorsport.

“For us, it’s a huge vote of confidence that one of the most experienced teams has chosen to work alongside Porsche from Season 9 onwards and wants to field two Porsche 99X Electric racers.

“Porsche and Andretti are united by a long tradition, and it all started when Mario and Michael made their Le Mans debuts in a Porsche 956 in 1983. We’re delighted that the tradition is continuing in Formula E, and we hope our partnership will be just as successful.”