Enersons working on 2023 IndyCar plan

Neil Enerson and his IndyCar driver son RC want to join the NTT IndyCar Series in 2023, and they’ve taken a major step forward in that plan.

The younger Enerson made his most recent IndyCar start last August with Top Gun Racing where he placed 28th in the No.75 Chevy that was purchased by his father (pictured below).

A return to drive for Top Gun was ruled out by Enerson earlier in the year when it was revealed his father and his former team were embroiled in an ongoing custody battle over who owned the No.75 Dallara DW12 and the spare chassis that was purchased.

With both cars having been returned to the Enersons in recent days, the ownership question was settled and the 25-year-old has his sights set on finding a new partner team to facilitate his IndyCar dreams.

“Since we have our cars now, it’s full focus on ’23,” Enerson told RACER. “The whole focus is on trying to land somewhere with our equipment. We have the cars; we have the transporter. It’s just putting all the final pieces together.”

The five-time IndyCar starter, who earned a best finish of ninth in 2016 with Dale Coyne Racing at Watkins Glen, says he and his father aren’t interested in reforming their Team E outfit to field the effort.

“Obviously, with other things in the background going on with the cars these last months, you get that handled and then we could move forward,” Enerson said. “We will be starting to talk to teams and find out where we want to land.”

The Enersons have plans to do a few races next year, but securing the sponsorship to contest every round is the goal.

“The entire rest of the year is going to be trying to find more budget to run a full season,” said the former Road To Indy standout. “That’s the one thing I never got a chance to do in IndyCar.

“Everything I’ve ever done in IndyCar has been one race, or a couple tests, and then out of the car for a while. The one thing I never had was consistency in the car. That’s why I always struggled with qualifying because maximizing those Firestone reds right away against these guys that have been doing it all season…it takes just a bit to find that level.

“If you’re in the car every weekend for a full season, the consistency overall will help bring better results. So it’s been trying to see what we can do to make sure that I get into a car for a full ’23 full schedule.”