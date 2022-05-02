Porsche, Audi set for 2026 F1 entry

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has confirmed that both Porsche and Audi are set to enter Formula 1 in 2026.

Involvement in F1 from both brands has been a long-running topic, with the VW Group regularly joining discussions regarding future regulations but having yet to commit.

However, following positive board meetings in recent months, the two brands were believed to be extremely close to confirming plans to join the sport, with Diess quoted by Reuters on Monday as stating: “You just run out of arguments [against entering].”

The report states that Diess – who was speaking at VW’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany – admits there were divisions at board level regarding F1, but that both brands were able to successfully argue they would bring more money into the VW Group with F1 involvement than without.

Porsche is expected to link-up with Red Bull as a power unit supplier – at least in part – while Audi’s preferred route of entry into F1 is less clear, having originally been linked with investment into McLaren.

Other existing teams are believed to be courting Audi ahead of 2026, when new power unit and technical regulations offer a greater chance of success for a new supplier than one entering in the middle of an existing era.