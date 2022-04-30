Buescher takes Dover Cup pole

Chris Buescher put his RFK Racing Ford on the pole at Dover Motor Speedway with the fastest lap in the second round of group qualifying Saturday. The pole-winning speed for Buescher was 160.149 mph (22.479s). It was the first pole of Buescher’s NASCAR Cup Series career.

“That’s just awesome right there,” Buescher said. “It did everything in practice that I wanted. Brad [Keselowski] went out there and put down some really great laps and came over, saw some things, and relayed it. We did a good job working on this thing. We went out and got on the front row. That’s a heck of a start. Awesome to do it here in Dover — I love this place. It’s a ride. We’re flying around here. That’s more throttle time I think I’ve ever had around Dover. I’m proud of everybody. Now we have to keep it rolling.”

Denny Hamlin joins Buescher on the front row. Hamlin clocked in second fastest at 159.744 mph.

Kyle Larson was third fastest at 159.631 mph over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who was fourth fastest at 159.229 mph. Ryan Blaney completed the top five at 159.172 mph. Defending race winner Alex Bowman starts sixth after a lap of 159.109 mph.

Ross Chastain qualified seventh at 158.99 mph and Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez eighth at 158.534 mph. Bubba Wallace qualified ninth at 157.826 mph and Kyle Busch was 10th at 157.487 mph.

Buescher’s teammate and co-owner Brad Keselowski starts 20th. Joey Logano starts 22nd, Tyler Reddick 26th, and Aric Almirola 27th.

Four drivers did not attempt a qualifying lap after incidents in practice and will come from the rear of the field Sunday. Those drivers were William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Harrison Burton, and Josh Bilicki.

There are 36 drivers entered at Dover.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Duramax Drydene 400 at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.