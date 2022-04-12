PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship renewed, will be awarded to three drivers in 2022

Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) and SpeedTour have confirmed three recipients of the PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship for the 2022 race season. Designed to create a more diverse field of drivers at the grassroots level, this year’s scholarship will provide free entry fees for all six championship events to one driver in FR Americas and two drivers in F4 U.S.

Raoul Hyman, the 2018 F3 Asian Champion, has been selected as the PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship winner in FR Americas. Born in South Africa and currently residing in the United Kingdom, Hyman will compete full-time for TJ Speed in 2022. With experience from the BRDC Formula 4 Championship, FIA F3 Championship, GP3 Series, Euroformula Open Championship, F3 Asian Championship and the Toyota Race Series, the 25-year-old driver has also excelled in the classroom, earning a law degree in 2020.

David Burketh, a Black American focused on one day becoming a professional IndyCar driver, has been selected as a winner of the F4 U.S. PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship. Burketh will compete in his first full season of F4 U.S. competition in 2022, driving for Future Star Racing. The 19 year old from Laurel, Md., competed in three F4 U.S. events in 2020 under the Alliance Racing banner, where he recorded a best finish of 11th.

Madison Aust, a 17-year-old American from Mansfield, Texas, has also been selected a winner of the PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship in F4 U.S. competition. Aust, the only female scholarship recipient in 2022, will compete full time in F4 U.S. with Crosslink / Kiwi Motorsport.

“When PMH took over the commercial ownership of FR Americas and F4 U.S., I knew I wanted to do something to create a more diverse field and make a more inclusive environment in the two series,” said Tony Parella, owner of PMH. “Last year was our first year of the scholarship and we’ve seen two of those drivers already move on to take the next step in their careers. Ernie Francis Jr. was signed by Roger Penske to race in Indy Lights, and Chloe Chambers has moved up to the W Series. I’m excited to work with Raoul [Hyman], David [Burketh] and Madison [Aust] this season, and I can’t wait to see where their careers go from here.”

In addition to providing free entry fees, the PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship also aligns drivers with a team of executives and mentors — like Willy T. Ribbs, the first Black driver to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and the first Black driver to test a Formula 1 car — to help drivers advance in their goals of reaching the upper echelons of racing.