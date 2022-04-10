VIDEO: Hamburger & French Fry recap IMSA Long Beach

VIDEO: Hamburger & French Fry recap IMSA Long Beach



It’s the Hamburger & French Fry Show from Long Beach where Sebastien Bourdais went from pole to last and back to first to score a major win for Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing. Bourdais shares his fascinating insights with RACER’s Marshall Pruett.

