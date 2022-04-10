VIDEO: Hamburger & French Fry recap IMSA Long Beach

It’s the Hamburger & French Fry Show from Long Beach where Sebastien Bourdais went from pole to last and back to first to score a major win for Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing. Bourdais shares his fascinating insights with RACER’s Marshall Pruett.
NASCAR 1hr ago
Dillon, RCR heading in right direction with strong Martinsville showing
Austin Dillon owned that the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team didn’t have a better shot at winning Saturday night at Martinsville (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
"You got to punt them a little harder with this car" - Logano
Joey Logano could only laugh in admitting he wished he’d have hit William Byron harder when he had the chance in overtime at (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Byron fends off Logano in overtime Martinsville finish
The first night race for the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway was a cakewalk for Hendrick Motorsports—until a late (…)
Trans Am 3hr ago
Pickett, Fulmer IV grab TA and TA2 poles at Thunderhill
Practice and qualifying are complete for the first event of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship season. Track time (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Paul Miller Racing's BMW switch pays off
The premise of homologated race cars like the GT3 cars found in IMSA’s GTD categories is that the cars are all equal and ready to do battle. (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
Bourdais goes from first to last to first in stunning Long Beach IMSA victory
After taking the pole with a record-smashing lap on Friday afternoon, Sebastien Bourdais said that the No. 01 Chip Ganasssi Cadillac squad (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
"I'm trying to...make myself 'me' again" - O'Ward
Pato O’Ward is searching for something that isn’t exactly lost but certainly feels like it’s gone missing. Coming off a starring (…)
IndyCar 8hr ago
Kirkwood looking for more after another Fast 12 run
Two NTT IndyCar Series qualifying sessions down and two appearances in the Firestone Fast 12 for A.J. Foyt Racing rookie Kyle Kirkwood. The (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
Herta storms to Long Beach pole
Colton Herta demolished the track record and survived a late curveball from the NTT IndyCar Series rulebook on his way to claiming pole (…)
Comments