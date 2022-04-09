SRO GT America returns to Sonoma April 15-17

After an action-packed two-race weekend at St. Pete, GT America Powered by AWS will make its way to Sonoma Raceway April 15-17. The 28-car field is composed of GT4 and SRO3 entries.

George Kurtz follows his St. Pete Race 2 win in the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3. Race 1 winner, Jason Daskalos of Daskalos Motorsports, also returns to pilot his No. 27 Audi R8 LMS.

GMG Racing will be fielding their No. 032 Porsche 911 GT3-R driven by Kyle Washington, and Triarsi Competizione will be in the fold as well with their No. 37 Ferrari 488 GT3 driven by Justin Wetherill. Mirco Shultis of Mishumotors will be behind the wheel of the No. 70 Callaway Corvette C7 GT3 followed by teammates Jason Harward and Jeff Burton in the No. 88 and No. 191 Zelus Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan GT3s.

The Aston Martin Vantage GT4 AMR will have a strong showing with 6 cars in the field including the No. 2 GMG Racing machine driven by St. Petersburg Race 2 winner Jason Bell and Elias Sabo in the No. 8 Flying Lizard Motorsport car. Bryan Putt returns in the No. 15 BSport Racing machine. Gray Newell is piloting the No. 25 Heart of Racing car; Ross Chouest will be in the No. 50 Chouest Povoledo Racing car; Rounding out the Aston Martin field is Sean Whalen in the No. 888 Zelus Motorsports entry.

Porschehas four entries with Adam Adelson in the No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR entry followed by Robb Holland in the No. 99 for Rotek Racing. Alain Stad in the No. 19 Nolasport car and Hutton McKenna in the No. 30 Wright Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport complete the Stuttgart contingent.

Steve Dinan will be behind the wheel of the No. 930 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Audi R8 LMS and Chris Alliegro will compete in the No. 124 ARG/Rotek Racing Ford Mustang GT4.

SRQ Motorsports teammates Marko Radisic and Rick Uhler will pilot the No. 22 and No. 28 BMW M4 GT4s. Radisic won Race 1 of GT America at St. Pete and currently leads the GT4 Driver’s championship.

Flying the flag of Affalterbach, Germany, three Mercedes-AMG GT4s will be driven by teammates Chris Gumprecht and Custodio Toledo in the No. 79 and No. 89 RENNtech Motorsports rigs, followed by Chris Cagnazzi in the No. 39 Cameron Racing entry.

Finally, a healthy field of Toyota GR Supra GT4s will represent Japan. Nick Shanny and Moisey Uretsky will drive the No. 21 and No. 55 Accelerating Performance entries, while Smooge Racing will campaign the No. 67 and No. 69 cars for Jose DaSilva and Todd Coleman.