IndyCar forms new global streaming alliance

The NTT IndyCar Series has partnered with Spring Media to provide its international fans without a broadcast solution with a new live streaming service for the remainder of the races on the 2022 calendar.

Unveiled with a soft rollout at the recent Texas Motor Speedway round, the “IndyCar Live!” stream will make its debut this weekend at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

“‘IndyCar Live!’ will broadcast all on-track action in markets where the series does not have a contracted broadcast partner,” Spring Media wrote. “The platform will be offer both IndyCar Series and the Indy Lights developmental series sessions, based on territorial rights deals. The service will also stream qualifying and practice sessions for fans outside the U.S. and Latin America. On race day, markets that are not serviced through IndyCar international broadcast partners will be able to stream the race live, uninterrupted and commercial-free.”

IndyCar hopes to reach underserved fans throughout the globe with the new offering.

“In recent years, IndyCar has worked with its teams, sponsors and broadcast partners to create significant international growth,” said Michael Montri, vice president, IndyCar promoter and broadcast partnerships.

“With athletes representing 14 nations and partnerships extending across major countries and continents, the NTT IndyCar Series and our developmental series, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, are truly global products. Spring Media and IndyCar Live! will help to drive even more growth and awareness as it provides a new way for fans without previous access the opportunity to view our thrilling race weekends. IndyCar Live! is an ideal way to expand our reach.”