Still no answer from FIA on F1 entry - Andretti

Michael Andretti continues to wait for a response from the FIA on his bid to become Formula 1’s 11th entrant. Having revealed the formation of Andretti Global in February, the driver-turned-team owner says his leadership team is operating under the assumption that his quest to join the grand prix grid in 2024 will receive the green light.

“While we’re waiting, we’re doing a lot of work behind the scenes, we are preparing for it, because we have to start,” Andretti told RACER. “So we are doing things, hoping that we get a shot at it. We have to start making some moves and hope and pray that the FIA allows us to have a shot at getting in there.”

With advance scouting recently taking place for a U.K. base and a power unit supply commitment from Renault/Alpine believed to be in position, Andretti has been actively pursuing the key items required to move forward with an F1 program that would fit among Andretti Autosport’s efforts in IndyCar, IMSA, Formula E, Australian Supercars and Extreme E.

Operating under the assumption that positive news is on the way, he’s maintaining a watchful eye on his phone for a call or e-mail with confirmation of whether Andretti Global’s planning efforts should continue.

“We were hoping to know by now, and unfortunately, we don’t,” Andretti added. “But we’re hoping that it’s going to be soon, though.”