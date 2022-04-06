135 entries on tap for SRO America opener at Sonoma

Sonoma Raceway is set to play host to the best in GT and Touring Car racing on April 15-17. With 135 entries entered into the event, the 12-turn circuit set against the hills of California’s wine country will come to life with the roar of supercars on Easter weekend in Sonoma.

This will be the series opening rounds for the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America, and TC America powered by Skip Barber Championship. They will be joined by GT America powered by AWS racers, who already had their season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida in late February. Along with USAC’s Porsche Sprint Challenge West championship, featuring various Porsche racers.

“We can’t wait to return to a track loved by both racers and fans,” said Greg Gill, SRO America president. “Due to COVID restrictions our 2020 and 2021 Sonoma races were run with no spectators, so this could also be considered a fan appreciation weekend. Since it’s Easter weekend, we’ll have plenty of Easter activities for families to enjoy on Sunday.”

Sonoma is not just a world class road racing facility, it is home to multiple SRO teams including K-PAX Racing, Flying Lizard Motorsports, Stephen Cameron Racing, and The Racers Group (TRG). Each one will be seeking to exploit their home track advantage.

SRO GT races feature an international portfolio of high-tech machinery from America, Europe, and Asia. Cars competing will be the Acura NSX, Aston Martin Vantage, Audi R8, BMW M4, Callaway Corvette C7, Ferrari 488, Ford Mustang, Lamborghini Huracan, McLaren 570S, Mercedes-AMG GT, Porsche 911 and 718 Cayman, Saleen 1, and Toyota GR Supra. The Touring Car classes are a battle between BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mini, and Subaru.

Ticket prices start at just $10 for Friday tickets, and a three-day pass is just $40. Kids 12 and under and parking are free of charge. Tickets can be purchased online, or at the gate.

Every general admission ticket includes paddock access. This is a fan friendly paddock. Ask questions of the crew members. Ask drivers for autographs. Ask the Skip Barber folks how you can get on-track.

Local car clubs have been invited to use this weekend to cheer on their brand of choice as a group activity. Who will dominate the Sonoma Raceway parking lot? Will it be the local Porsche Club? BMW? The rapidly growing Hyundai N Line Community? The amazing collection of cars from EuroSunday?

SRO and Sonoma Raceway will feature family friendly activities for Easter Sunday. There will be an on-site Sunday morning religious service, Easter Bunny photos, Easter Egg hunts, and more.

The Patriot Car Corral offers an exclusive experience to join fellow car enthusiasts in an all-make environment with premium parking with your sports car. Includes a Saturday parade lap, access to the Operation Motorsport Welcome Tent, paddock tours, and more. Includes one weekend General Admission ticket.

A limited number of camping spaces are available directly from the track. Please call Sonoma Raceway directly at 800-870-7223 for availability.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, April 15: Practice sessions from 8:00 am until 6:00 pm

Saturday, April 16: Qualifying sessions 8:00 am – 11:30 am, Races 12:15 pm – 6:00 pm

Sunday, April 17: Races 8:30 am – 3:30 pm

The multiple series managed by the SRO Motorsports America umbrella can trace their origins to GT & Touring Car Championships launched in the 1980’s. Many fans remember the series under previous names of SPEED World Challenge, and Pirelli World Challenge. Pirelli has been the exclusive tire provider to the series since 2011.

SRO Motorsports America operates four championships, three for GT cars, and one for Touring Cars:

• Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS

• GT America powered by AWS

• Pirelli GT4 America

• TC America powered by Skip Barber Championship

The remaining 2022 SRO race schedule beyond Sonoma is as follows:

May 20-22 | Ozarks International Raceway (All series except GT America)

June 17-19 | Virginia International Raceway (All series)

July 22-24 | Watkins Glen International (All series)

August 5-7 | Music City Grand Prix (GT America only)

August 19-21 | Road America (All series)

September 23-25 | Sebring International Raceway (All series)

October 7-9 | Indianapolis Motor Speedway (All series)

All races are streamed live and archived for on-demand viewing at https://www.youtube.com/gtworld