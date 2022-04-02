VIDEO: Las Vegas Formula 1 street circuit lap with Chris Medland

VIDEO: Las Vegas Formula 1 street circuit lap with Chris Medland

Formula 1

VIDEO: Las Vegas Formula 1 street circuit lap with Chris Medland

By April 2, 2022 10:19 AM

By |

Ride with RACER.com Formula 1 reporter Chris Medland as he drives the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix street circuit layout.

Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.

, , Formula 1, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home