VIDEO: Las Vegas Formula 1 street circuit lap with Chris Medland

Ride with RACER.com Formula 1 reporter Chris Medland as he drives the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix street circuit layout.
Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.
Ride with RACER.com Formula 1 reporter Chris Medland as he drives the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix street circuit layout.
Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.
Ty Gibbs bumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate John Hunter Nemechek out of the lead on the final lap to claim his third NASCAR Xfinity Series (…)
Daniel Suarez admits he was heartbroken after last weekend’s race at Circuit of The Americas and seeing Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross (…)
Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. don’t deny the organization is behind early this season, but neither had an (…)
There might be a new sticker above the door of Ross Chastain’s Chevrolet, but nothing else has changed for his Trackhouse Racing (…)
For the third time in four weeks, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney starts from the pole in a NASCAR Cup Series race. Sunday, it will be at (…)
Justin Haley (pictured above) and Greg Biffle will not be permitted to qualify at Richmond Raceway and serve a penalty at the (…)
Kyle Busch was fastest in Cup Series practice at Richmond Raceway with a lap of 119.691 mph (22.558 seconds). Busch led the way over Chris (…)
Top Fuel star Leah Pruett finished Friday in impressive fashion at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, picking up the provisional No. 1 (…)
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says Formula 1 is bigger than any single race and feels Monaco needs to improve its offering to the sport to (…)
Charles Leclerc’s performances in the first two races of the 2022 season have shown he can fight for the drivers’ championship, (…)
Comments