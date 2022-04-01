MSR reveals ‘Drive for Five’ theme for Castroneves at Indy

Helio Castroneves and Meyer Shank Racing have unveiled a new “Drive for Five” logo to complement the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner’s aim to become the event’s first driver to earn five victories.

The Brazilian and the Ohio-based team won on their first try together last May, propelling Castroneves to join an illustrious club alongside A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and the late Al Unser as the only drivers to capture four Indy 500 wins. As the sole remaining active driver in the group, Castroneves’ attention immediately turned to forming an exclusive club of his own with the pursuit of a fifth.

“Honestly it’s still pretty surreal for me that I will be going for a fifth Indianapolis 500 win,” Castroneves said. “I am so lucky and honored, really, to be a part of a group of drivers that have been so successful in their time. This year Meyer Shank Racing and I are going into the month just like we did last year. Last year, it was my very first race with the team, and now this year we have eight races under our belts as a team, so we’re really ready to kick things off and start the ‘Drive for Five.’”