Join us for episode No.212 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech and business webinar:”Sensors for Motorsport” by Elite Sensors. With Luke Lambart, Head of Electronics Development; Bob McDonald, Chief Technical Officer; Clive Hill, Chief Engineer and Sara Scovenna, Business Development. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

Wednesday, April 6 at 9:00 a.m PST. Click here to register. Registration is free.