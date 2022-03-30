F1 to race in Las Vegas on a Saturday night from 2023

Formula 1 has confirmed a third race in the United States from 2023, with a race set to take place along the iconic Las Vegas Strip on a Saturday night.

For the first time since the 1985 South African Grand Prix, F1 will host a race on a Saturday, with the new event joining the calendar in November of next year. The track will take in a large stretch of South Las Vegas Boulevard, running from the Venetian resort to join the Strip from Sands Avenue and then up to a chicane to turn onto East Harmon Avenue at Planet Hollywood.

Confirmed by way of a lavish launch event on top of the Cosmopolitan – on the outside of that chicane complex towards the end of the lap – the new race will take place under the lights for a prime-time U.S. audience.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the U.S.,” F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said. “Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip.

“There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year. I want to thank everyone who helped deliver this event, especially Governor Sisolak, the Clark County Commission, Steve Hill at the LVCVA (Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority), and our local partners.”

Following on from the Miami Grand Prix that joins the calendar this year, Vegas will mean three U.S. races on the 2023 schedule, and F1 and Liberty Media will be joint promoters in a sign of the desire to add the event in Nevada.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour,” Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei said. “Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation. We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event.

“The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.”

The exact race date has yet to be confirmed, but LVCVA president and CEO Hill says the location of the event, which will also include a fast sweeping section around the under-construction MSG Sphere, will make it stand out as a racetrack on a global scale.

“We eagerly anticipate the moment when the history, energy and momentum of Formula 1 will culminate in an unforgettable Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip,” Hill said. “Spectators will experience the unrivaled thrill of watching these world-class drivers race through what is sure to become one of the most iconic racetracks in the world.

“Formula 1 and Liberty Media have been incredible partners, and we look forward to November 2023 when we once again showcase that Las Vegas is ‘The Greatest Arena on Earth.’”