VIDEO: Up-close look at the TMS Tire Scrubbing Session setup

Marshall Pruett gives you a look at the special setup being used for the lapping session aimed at opening up a second lane of racing for the IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Follow @MarshallPruett on Twitter for more of his #MPShowMe series.
About an hour from now, seven #IndyCar drivers will head out and try to apply plenty of @FirestoneRacing rubber to the 2nd lane at @TXMotorSpeedway. The series is giving them extra downforce to do so—take a look at how they’ll get it. #MPShowMe @RACERmag @PPfanner @juncosracing pic.twitter.com/wVSly16REg
— Marshall Pruett (@marshallpruett) March 19, 2022
Comments