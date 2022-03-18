Special lapping session planned to bolster Texas second lane

The NTT IndyCar Series is leaning towards going forward with a special session on Saturday to work Firestone rubber into Texas Motor Speedway’s second lane. A final decision will be made today.

The plan, which has been suggested in recent years by Team Penske’s Will Power, involves sending a group of drivers out on new Firestone tires to run exclusively on the middle portion of the corners that have been negatively affected by the use of PJ1 traction compound during the Texas NASCAR events.

Despite dragging steel mesh behind a truck to scrape the PJ1 material off the upper lanes, unequal grip will be found between the clean bottom lane and the dark upper lanes that show the effects of the PJ1. To try and resolve the issue, IndyCar has devised a contingency plan that, if adopted, would push its second and final practice session on Saturday from 4-5 p.m. to 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Somewhere between six and seven drivers would assist IndyCar during the special 4:00-4:30 p.m. second-lane session, for which Firestone will provide a new set for those drivers to gradually work up to speed in the corners and lay down rubber on top of the PJ1 remnants.

To assist in grinding the rubber into the second lane, IndyCar will allow the participating teams to dial up the downforce — namely through an increased rear wing angle — to a higher specification than is allowed for Sunday’s XPEL 375 race while lapping for the 30-minute session. Once the session is over, those teams will have 15 minutes to dial out the added downforce, return the cars to race spec, and run the one-hour practice session to prepare for the 248-lap contest.

“I’d better be out there!” Power told RACER. “I was kind of disappointed more people didn’t take advantage of it. There’s 10 sets of new tires and only six or seven people are taking them. Why wouldn’t you take a set and get some practice on the second line? I’m going to do it. We’ll see what six cars can do. Not ideal, but better than nothing.”