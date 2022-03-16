TV ratings: Phoenix

NASCAR’s Western swing concluded last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, with the TV audience holding steady.

The Cup Series round on Sunday averaged a 2.33 Nielsen rating and 3.991 million viewers on FOX Sunday afternoon, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That’s another slight uptick from last year’s race on the same weekend and network (2.30/3.857m), although down from the previous week’s Las Vegas Cup race (2.71/4.544)m.

Xfinity Series action from Phoenix on Saturday averaged 0.70/1.087m on FS1, basically unchanged from last year’s 0.68/1.189m.

Delayed coverage of NHRA Camping World Drag Racing final round action from Gainesville averaged 0.28/458,000 on FS1, down from the 0.67/1.028m that saw it live on FOX last year. This year, FOX had coverage of the Top Fuel All-Star Callout from Gainesville on Saturday afternoon, which averaged 0.26/392,000 on Saturday afternoon.

Monster Energy Supercross from Detroit on CNBC Saturday night averaged 0.12/275,000, little changed from the 0.13/227K that watched Supercross action from Arlington, Texas on this weekend in 2021, on now-defunct NBCSN.