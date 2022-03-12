Andretti says opinions are changing about his potential F1 entry

The Formula 1 team owners and team principals who opposed Michael Andretti’s desired launch of the Andretti Global Formula 1 team in 2024 have started to change their tune, according to the former F1 and IndyCar driver.

“The good thing is we’ve talked now to a lot of the team owners, and we’re getting support from all the team owners now after they heard our story, so that’s a positive,” Andretti (pictured at left, above, with father Mario Andretti and McLaren’s Zak Brown) told RACER. “They’ve got to know how serious we are. I mean, we’ve been all over them, and I think there’s only going to be good fallout from Colton testing [with McLaren], and how serious this is for all of us.”

Andretti remains confident that his team, with deeply American roots, would strike a meaningful chord for F1 on a domestic front as grand prix racing continues to grow in popularity within the USA.

“We’re going to help the value of Formula 1 and not take away from it, in terms of the value that we’d bring to the bottom line will basically cover what we would be taking out of our side of the prize money,” he said.

“I think Liberty Media does like $3 billion a year, and if us coming into the series can’t be worth at least $100 million commercially in the scheme of things, you would think that it just makes sense for everybody.”

