TV ratings: Las Vegas

NASCAR had major racing to itself last weekend and delivered a decent year-on-year increase for the big show.

The NASCAR Cup Series race from Las Vegas averaged a 2.71 Nielsen rating and 4.544 million household viewers Sunday afternoon on FOX, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That’s up from a 2.57/4.358m for last year’s race there on the same weekend and network.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series took a hit, though, averaging 0.63/1.055m Saturday afternoon on FS1, compared with a 0.72/1.279m last year, while the Camping World Trucks averaged 0.33/543,000, down fractionally from 0.34/566K in 2021.

Monster Energy Supercross action from Daytona on CNBC averaged 0.09/223,000 on Saturday night.