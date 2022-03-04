Aston Martin needs to consider taking PU in-house – Krack

Now is the time for Aston Martin to look into the prospect of developing its own power unit, according to new team principal Mike Krack.

Aston Martin has been growing rapidly thanks to significant investment from Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who is also in charge of the iconic British road car brand. Red Bull has set up its own powertrain company with the intention of developing its own engine for the 2026 regulations, and Krack says if Aston Martin is to do similar then it will need to evaluate the prospect now.

“We are happy with the engine partner we have,” Krack said. “So we have a new set of regulations coming for 2026, with more emphasis obviously on electric power than today. I think it’s normal for a brand like Aston Martin that, if there is new power unit regulations that you look into that, that you carefully investigate if that is strategically the right thing.

“And then obviously I think it’s the right steps that F1 is taking to have a higher hybrid bias, let’s say, over electric power. Yes I’ve been involved in BMW in Formula E, now with Hypercar it was hybrid – similar, but not the same, to F1 – and now we are in 2022 and the timelines are reasonable to introduce them in 2026, because we know other competitors are also evaluating to make an entry.

“I think from a timeline it is reasonable to, if you take this decision, to be on the grid in 2026 with your own (power unit). It is the right moment to look into it now.”

Aston Martin currently has a power unit deal with Mercedes, but Krack’s comments follow a similar stance from chief technical officer Andy Green when the team launched its 2022 car.

“I think going forward with our ambitions, we’re definitely investigating our power unit supply in the long-term,” Green said. “2026 is mooted as a new power unit regulation and I think, as a team, we’d love to be involved.

“We have Aramco now involved as a sponsor and I think conversations going forward in the next few years… we’ll see. For sure we’ll be looking at it in great detail and understanding whether there is a benefit to it in that direction.”