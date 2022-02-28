Netflix releases Drive to Survive Season 4 teaser

Netflix has released a teaser for Season 4 of Drive to Survive, ahead of the full series launch on March 11.

The documentary series has been widely credited as playing a major role in Formula 1’s recent growth, particularly in the United States as it takes fans behind the scenes of the sport throughout the season. Produced by Box to Box Films, it has won numerous awards and become the template for many other motorsport categories looking to expand their reach.

The latest series covers the thrilling and often controversial 2021 season, that saw Max Verstappen take the title from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi. All 10 episodes will be released at once on March 11, during the final pre-season test and a week before the first race of the season in Bahrain.

