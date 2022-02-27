Alfa Romeo officially unveils retro C42 livery

Alfa Romeo has officially launched its 2022 Formula 1 car — the C42 — showing off a livery that recalls the Italian car company’s historical designs.

The Sauber team runs under the Alfa Romeo name due to a partnership, and has done since 2018, carrying the company colors since then. However, Alfa Romeo had its own team in the late 1970s and early ’80s, carrying Marlboro sponsorship for a spell, and the C42 has now been revealed in a livery that hints at that iconic design.

The C42 had run in pre-season testing in a camouflage livery but hit the track in Barcelona for a filming day in its final colors on Sunday morning, with team principal Frederic Vasseur optimistic about its potential despite a tough week of reliability issues during testing.

“The start of the season is always an exciting time, one in which we see the fruit of the work of hundreds of people over a long period of time,” Vasseur said. “The C42 is a car we look forward to seeing racing, not just because it is the first we built in this new regulations cycle, one in which racing should be closer and more thrilling, but because we have the utmost confidence in this car helping the team make a big step forward towards the front of the grid.”

The team has an all-new driver line-up this season in the form of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, and despite Alfa Romeo only completing 175 laps across the three days in Barcelona last week, Bottas says he got a feel for where the team currently sits.

“I am impressed by our new car, the C42,” Bottas said. “I think the livery is really beautiful — the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile did a brilliant job. It’s my first car at Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, of course, which makes it special, and I am really looking forward to being on the grid in Bahrain with it.

“What is exciting is that we have no idea how that first race is going to pan out. Testing helped us confirm our expectations of where we stand, the progress we have made with the car, but now we are getting closer to the moment that really matters.

“Since I joined, I have seen so much motivation within this team: everyone is pushing a lot, trying to work harder than the others to be competitive, and that in turn gives me that extra boost when I am in the cockpit.”