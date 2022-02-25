Dyson tops opening Trans Am practice at Sebring with record-breaking speeds

The first practice session of the 2022 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season is officially in the books. Today’s session saw the TA, GT and SGT classes take to the track in preparation for tonight’s qualifying, laying down some of the fastest laps ever recorded by the series at Sebring International Raceway.

2021 TA champion Chris Dyson topped the speed charts in his No. 20 Gym Weed/Altwell Ford Mustang with a lap time of 1m58:569s, a time faster than TA’s qualifying track record set by Ernie Francis Jr. in 2021 (1m59:224s).

Rounding out the top five in the TA class were Martin Ragginger in the No. 59 Peter Gregg Foundation Chevrolet Camaro, Paul Menard in the No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro, his teammate and team owner Ken Thwaits’ No. 7 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro and Tomy Drissi’s No. 8 Lucas Oil Ford Mustang.

Topping the GT series was Luca Mars in the No. 50 Race for RP Ford Mustang with a time of 2m11:049s, also breaking the previous class record at the track set by Andrew Aquilan in 2018 (2m13:949s).

Lee Saunders’ No. 84 Landsearch LLC Dodge Viper laid down the fastest lap in the SGT series with a time of 2m13:009s.

The field for tomorrow’s event will be set tonight. Watch the live stream of tomorrow’s the feature, as well as TA2 practice and qualifying at YouTube.com/TheTransAmSeries.

For full practice results, click here.