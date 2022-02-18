Michael Andretti targets F1 team entry in 2024

Michael Andretti’s desire to add a Formula 1 team to his growing motor racing empire has not diminished.

Revealed Friday in a social media post by his father Mario Andretti, the 1978 F1 world champion, the Andretti Autosport team owner has filed an application with the FIA, F1’s governing body, to enter “Andretti Global” in 2024.

Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination. — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) February 18, 2022

Reached by RACER on Friday, the 1991 CART IndyCar Series champion and 1993 McLaren F1 driver said “It’s real” when asked if his father’s post regarding the F1 entry was accurate.

Michael Andretti currently owns teams competing in IndyCar, IMSA, Formula E and Extreme E.

As RACER revealed in 2021, Andretti attempted to enter F1 by purchasing the Alfa Romeo team, but a variety of highly-publicized issues arose that ultimately scuttled the deal. In filing a team ownership request directly with the FIA, Andretti seeks to eliminate the road blocks that ended his first bid to join the Grand Prix grid.