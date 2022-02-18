Michael Andretti targets F1 team entry in 2024

Formula 1

February 18, 2022

Michael Andretti’s desire to add a Formula 1 team to his growing motor racing empire has not diminished.

Revealed Friday in a social media post by his father Mario Andretti, the 1978 F1 world champion, the Andretti Autosport team owner has filed an application with the FIA, F1’s governing body, to enter “Andretti Global” in 2024.

Reached by RACER on Friday, the 1991 CART IndyCar Series champion and 1993 McLaren F1 driver said “It’s real” when asked if his father’s post regarding the F1 entry was accurate.

Michael Andretti currently owns teams competing in IndyCar, IMSA, Formula E and Extreme E.

As RACER revealed in 2021, Andretti attempted to enter F1 by purchasing the Alfa Romeo team, but a variety of highly-publicized issues arose that ultimately scuttled the deal. In filing a team ownership request directly with the FIA, Andretti seeks to eliminate the road blocks that ended his first bid to join the Grand Prix grid.

