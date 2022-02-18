GT America Powered by AWS season to kick off at St. Petersburg

The 2022 GT America powered by AWS season kicks off on February 24-26 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. The last time that SRO raced on this seaside 1.8-mile circuit was in 2019 and will be the first trip for SRO’s GT sprint series under GT America.

A solid variety of chassis make up the SRO3, GT2, and GT4 classes, which bolsters GT America as one of the premier North American racing series. Iconic hardware by Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Porsche, BMW, Ferrari, Audi, BMW, Toyota, Chevrolet, and Mercedes-AMG permeates throughout the 29-car field, creating a diverse field of engine displacements, power and drivetrain configurations.

FULL ENTRY LIST

GT showcase

Mercedes-AMG is one of the more populous platforms in SRO3, and will see some familiar teams in its ranks. Teammates Scott Smithson and David Askew will be behind the wheel of the No. 8 and No. 63 DXDT Racing GT3s, whereas George Kurtz will pilot his familiar No. 04 CrowdStrike Racing by Riley Motorsports machine, and Bryce Ward in the No. 47 Windward Racing rig.

Racing with raging bulls on their hoods are Jason Hayward and Jeff Burton in the No. 88 and No. 191 Zelus Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan GT3s, and Ziad Ghandour in the No. 9 TR3 Racing Lamborghini.

Just two Ferraris are in the mix, but they’re no strangers to Floridian track action. Scuderia Corsa will field the No. 62 488 GT3 piloted by Bret Curtis, and Justin Wetherill will be at the helm of the No. 37 Triarsi Competizione 488. Triarsi is the family behind local dealer Ferrari of Tampa Bay, and brings a lot of experience racing in various series around North America to the grid.

The lone bowtie entry in GT3 is the No. 70 Callaway Corvette C7 piloted by German driver Mirco Shultis. It’s a homecoming for the Callaway Corvette, which made its North American debut on these same streets in 2018.

Finally, two Audi R8 LMs entries will be fielded. The No. 58 GMG Racing R8 LMS GT2 will feature CJ Moses behind the wheel, and Jason Daskalos will be in the eponymously named Daskalos Motorsports No. 27 car R8 LMS Ultra.

Packed GT4 field

After a successful inaugural GT America season, the GT4 field features some stacked competition with some new and returning faces in the paddock.

The Toyota GR Supra GT4 will join in the fun with Todd Coleman driving the No. 69 Smooge Racing entry, and teammates Moisey Uretsky in the No. 55 and Nick Shanny in the No. 21 Accelerating Performance rigs.

Alongside and outnumbering them in the GT4 field are several teams sporting the Aston Martin Vantage AMR, with Sean Whalen in the No. 888 Zelus Motorsports car, Ross Chouest in the No. 50 Chouest Povoledo Racing entry, and Gray Newell in the No. 25 Heart of Racing car. Bryan Putt will race the No. 15 car for local Florida team BSport Racing.

Tampa native and SRO GT America GT4 defending champion Jason Bell will be driving the No. 2 GMG Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR.

Racing under the blue and white Bavarian roundel in GT4 are teammates Marko Radisic and Rick Uhler in the No. 22 and No. 28 SRQ Motorsports BMW M4. Paul Sparta rounds out the trio at the helm of the No. 98 Random Vandals Racing M4.

Sporting the Mercedes-AMG GT4 are Chris Cagnazzi in the No. 39 Cameron Racing car, with Chris Gumprecht in the No. 79 and Custodio Toledo making his series debut for RENNtech in the No. 89.

The Porsche camp lies entirely in the GT4 field. The No. 99 Rotek Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport will be driven by Robb Holland, whereas the No. 120 Premier Racing 718 will have Adam Adelson at the helm, and Derek DeBoer will be piloting the No. 66 TRG rig.

Get ready for 2022

The sophomore season of GT America is sure to be one for the history books with strong car counts, solid driving talent, and a beautiful, technical, and action-packed venue to kick it all off.

The weekend schedule, live timing and scoring, and session reports are available at gtamerica.us. Check out race livestreams for free on YouTube at GT World.

Finally, get up-to-the minute info on the GT America powered by AWS social channels on Facebook @srogtamerica, Instagram @gt_america and Twitter @gt_america_