Google, DoorDash join Iowa IndyCar doubleheader

Hy-Vee, Inc. and IndyCar have announced that Google and DoorDash will be the presenting sponsors for the doubleheader Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, July 22-24, at Iowa Speedway. PepsiCo will be a key event sponsor, as well as the sponsor of Hy-Vee’s No. 45 car throughout the race season.

The event marks the return of the IndyCar Series to the 7/8-mile oval in Newton, Iowa, for the first time since 2020, and is the only doubleheader race event on the 2022 schedule. Saturday’s race will be the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash, and Sunday’s action will be highlighted by the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee first became involved in IndyCar when the supermarket chain was the primary sponsor for Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing’s No. 15 car in Race 2 of the 2020 Iowa Speedway doubleheader (pictured, top). In its third year of sponsoring RLL, Hy-Vee provides primary sponsorship of RLL’s No. 45 car, which will be driven by Jack Harvey, and associate sponsorships of Graham Rahal’s No. 15 car and No. 30 car, which will be driven by newcomer Christian Lundgaard.

“It’s exciting to see the Hy-Vee races at Iowa Speedway building momentum with announcements like this. Welcoming household brands like DoorDash, Google and Pepsi as sponsors is a great indication of how big of an event this will be and how big of a splash Hy-Vee is going to make. And this is just the beginning,” said Harvey,

Hy-Vee will lend its support to the series throughout the season as Hy-VeeDeals.com – the company’s website that aggregates all weekly ads, digital coupons and hot deals – will be a featured on-air sponsor during each race broadcast on the NBC family of networks during the 2022 season. A QR code will pop up on screen allowing race viewers to scan it with their phone for a chance to win $25,000. One winner will be awarded following each race broadcast.

In addition to the on-track action featuring IndyCar and Indy Lights, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will include a festival-like atmosphere with three days of music, food and family-focused entertainment.

“The economic impact this race weekend is creating for the Midwest will be like none other, and we are proud to team up with these incredible partners to ensure that the fans who come to the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend truly have an amazing experience,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “We look forward to creating an exciting atmosphere leading up to and during the race – both in our stores and at the track during the event.”

“Google is proud to call Iowa home and honored to support initiatives that make it a great place to live, work and visit,” said Kirsten Kliphouse, president of North America, Google Cloud. “We recently announced Google’s investment in our Iowa data center has reached $5 billion, and we’re committed to making an impact beyond the data center walls by partnering with organizations like Hy-Vee on events that bring economic opportunity to local communities.”

“DoorDash is proud to sponsor the inaugural INDYCAR race weekend with Hy-Vee, a longstanding partner and supporting champion of our mission to empower local communities,” said Christopher Payne, president at DoorDash. “As consumer expectations for convenience, speed and selection continue to grow on and off the raceway, we’re committed to expanding access to Hy-Vee’s unparalleled assortment to even more cities across the state of Iowa and nationwide. We look forward to continuing to offer Iowa residents the best of their neighborhoods directly to their door.”