Daytona 500 to run in front of a full house

The 64th running of the Daytona 500 is completely sold out.

There is no longer admission to frontstretch seating, RV camping, UNOH Fanzone or the hospitality areas. Daytona International Speedway can hold a capacity of 101,500 fans.

Sunday, Feb. 20, marks the start of a new NASCAR Cup Series season and the official debut of the Next Gen race car. There are 42 drivers entered in the Daytona 500 with a full field of 40 drivers taking the green flag at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“What an incredible way to begin Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth by announcing that we have completely sold out of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500,” said track president Frank Kelleher. “Our sport is as captivating as ever and we are riding some great momentum from the 2021 season, and the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

“We are so thankful to the fans who have reserved their place in what will be yet another history-making event at The World Center of Racing. For those who can’t attend the Daytona 500, there are still chances to attend other one-of-a-kind racing events that makes up Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.”

Track activity at Daytona begins Tuesday evening with a pair of 50-minute practice sessions ahead of qualifying. Wednesday night, after Daytona 500 Media Day, single-car qualifying of two rounds will lock in the front row for the Daytona 500. The two fastest open cars will also be locked into the race. The Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series begin preparation for their season opening events at Daytona Friday.