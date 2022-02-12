XITE Energy Racing announces new driver line-up for Extreme E

XITE Energy Racing has announced that Oliver Bennett will return to Extreme E alongside Swedish rookie Klara Andersson for Season 2 of the all-electric off-road series, which opens next weekend in Neom, Saudi Arabia.

Bennett brings plenty of off-road experience behind the wheel, including competing in the inaugural Extreme E campaign in 2021. In 2016 he made his debut in the British Rallycross Championship and the following season fought for the title. The 29-year-old British driver has also competed in FIA World Rallycross and Americas Rallycross events, as well as the Gymkhana GRID in Cape Town in 2018.

Andersson joins the team after the ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team introduced the 21-year-old Swede to Extreme E during the series Rookie Test which followed the Enel X Island X Prix.

Andersson started karting at the age of 7 and raced for six years, winning on Swedish, Norwegian and Italian tracks before switching to rallycross in 2019. She is now an up-and-coming talent in rallycross and has raced in the Swedish Rallycross Championship, becoming 2150 class winner in 2021. Andersson also finished fourth in her debut in RX2e at the end of last year.

“I’m mega excited! It’s a dream come true to race in Extreme E with XITE Energy and Oliver. I’m looking forward to a completely new challenge,” said Andersson. “I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to go flat out in the desert!”

Teammate Bennett said: “I don’t think we saw the best of XITE Energy Racing in Extreme E last season. The organizers have made some improvements to the cars for this season, so hopefully Klara and I will be able to show what we’re about in Saudi Arabia.

“The location for this race is just extraordinary. We are literally in the middle of nowhere in the Arabian Desert; it takes a moment just to register where we’re racing. Going off the line at full throttle takes you to 60mph in four seconds and that tends to focus your attention on the corner ahead rather than the amazing landscape!”