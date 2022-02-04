Rosberg X Racing to defend Extreme E title with new driver line-up

Extreme E’s inaugural champions, Rosberg X Racing (RXR), will return for Season 2 of the electric SUV off-road series with a new driver line-up.

Johan Kristoffersson, who completed the inaugural Extreme E campaign with RXR, will continue to drive for the German outfit and is joined by Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky to mark an all-Swedish driver pairing, as Nico Rosberg’s team bids to become back-to-back winners. Ahlin-Kottulinsky replaces Australian Molly Taylor in the team’s ODYSSEY 21 e-SUV.

Ahlin-Kottulinsky competed for JBXE in Extreme E last season, driving alongside Jenson Button and later Kevin Hansen, claiming third place in the championship. She started her career in rallycross, before moving to circuit racing and becoming the first woman to win a race in the German Scirocco R-Cup in 2014. Four years later she made history with a race win in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship as the first female driver to ever compete in the series. Last year, she finished second in the STCC championship.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to join RXR and support the team in defending their championship title. To have the chance to work with the winning team from Season 1 is truly a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started!” said Ahlin-Kottulinsky. “I’m really looking forward to working and learning from Nico and Johan, two world champions and drivers that I have huge respect for and admire for their incredible record behind the wheel.

“What really strikes me about RXR is their commitment to the cause of Extreme E. Apart from the track action, I am particularly looking forward to becoming involved in the Driven by Purpose Campaign, which aims to support initiatives and projects for climate awareness, and equality. It’s a fantastic opportunity and will be an epic season.”

Kristoffersson, who secured three wins for RXR en route to last year’s championship alongside Taylor, is the most-decorated FIA World Rallycross Championship driver in history and secured his fourth World Rallycross crown in 2021. Since joining World Rallycross in 2014, Kristoffersson has amassed 27 wins and 41 podiums. Kristoffersson’s pace in multi-car, off-road racing was there for all to see in Extreme E Season 1.

“I am very happy to continue my work with RXR,” Kristoffersson said. “We have had a sensational first season together and I am confident that we can build on this experience and become even better. I am feeling relaxed, full of energy and eager to win again.

“Having Mikaela on my side is an extra motivation. She is a very gifted driver and being compatriots, with many common experiences, I am sure we will get along just great.”

Nico Rosberg, Rosberg X Racing founder and CEO, said: “We are happy to have found the perfect driver line-up for our second season in Extreme E. This year is going to be even more challenging as we have to defend our title against a growing field of very professional and highly determined teams.

“With the experience and track record of both Johan and Mikaela, we will be prepared for the battle and hopefully make for some exciting action on track. I can’t wait for the starting signal a couple of weeks from now.”

Season 2 of Extreme E opens in Neom, Saudi Arabia on February 19-20.