Herta to replace injured Pastrana at Race of Champions

Colton Herta will make his Race of Champions debut next weekend after Travis Pastrana was sidelined by injuries sustained in a BASE jumping accident.

Herta will suit up alongside Jimmie Johnson in the ROC Snow + Ice World Final in Pite Haysbad, Sweden next weekend, joining a field that also includes Sebastin Vettel, Mick Schumacher, Tom Kristensen, Sebastien Loeb, Mika Hakkinen, Valtteri Bottas and Helio Castroneves.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to participate in Race Of Champions this year due to multiple hip fractures and a broken sacrum after a simple base jump went wrong,” said Pastrana. “I was so looking forward to go to ROC in Sweden and represent Team U.S. but (I’m) sure Jimmie and Colton will be absolutely amazing. I can’t wait to be back at Race of Champions in 2023. I will come back stronger and faster, and try to figure out where my limits are a little bit more…”

Not the way I wanted to be drafted into my first @RaceOfChampions but excited to do it. Wishing @TravisPastrana a quick recovery in the meantime. https://t.co/qPkeYcZkiN — Colton Herta (@ColtonHerta) January 28, 2022

Held on the frozen Baltic Sea 60 miles from the Artic Circle, this year’s ROC World Final features a renewed emphasis on sustainability, including new electric race cars and other equipment using 100% fossil-free biofuel.