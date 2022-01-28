Ford to revive IMSA factory program with GT3 Mustang in 2024

Ford will enter the global GT3 marketplace in 2024 with its iconic Mustang and extend its roots at home with a return to factory endurance racing in IMSA.

The Blue Oval’s ongoing relationship with Canada’s Multimatic Motorsports will see the 5.0-liter Coyote V8-powered coupe produced in significant quantities to support international and domestic customer purchases, and a Multimatic-led factory team in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Set to make its debut in two years at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Ford has committed to entering two Mustang GT3s in the new GTD Pro class along with looking after any customers that order cars to compete in the Pro-Am GTD category.

With the GT3 formula serving as the most popular of its kind, the potential for Mustang sales in the various U.S. and European SRO championships are high, along with Australia and Japan.

Michigan rival General Motors also has a new GT3-based model due in 2024, the Corvette GT3.R, which will reignite the decades-long competition between the two brands while taking on some of the best international manufacturers involved in GT3 like Aston Martin, BMW, Lamborghini, Lexus, Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche.

“Mustang was born to race from the start and we’re thrilled to introduce the GT3 version to compete head-to-head against some of the greatest manufacturers in the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance Motorsports global director. “With 58 years of global endurance racing heritage, including NASCAR and Australian Supercars today, we are ready to take Mustang to the next level of global performance.

“There’s no question that Multimatic Motorsports is the perfect partner on this project for us. Not only have they worked with us to develop numerous customer Mustang programs in the past, but its work on the Ford GT program and the new Bronco DR customer race programs has shown together we can provide championship-level race programs for Ford and its customers.”

England’s M-Sport, a tenured Ford partner in the World Rally Championship, will handle the engine builds.

“We’re excited to work on this new IMSA program as well as the GT3 customer program with Ford Performance,” said Larry Holt, EVP of Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations. “We have a long, great working relationship with each other, both at the highest levels of professional sports car racing, and in developing competitive customer race program and vehicles. We appreciate their faith in us, and together, we can’t wait to show the world what’s coming down the road with Mustang.”

Ford factory driver and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Joey Hand has been tasked with testing and developing the chassis with Multimatic and Ford Performance.

“It’s awesome to be on the ground floor of another amazing sports car racing program with Ford,” Hand said. “As much as I like to compete and win on the track, I also enjoy being part of the development of new race vehicles like this Mustang. We did a lot of testing with the Ford GT program, so it will be great to be working again with a lot of the same people at Ford and Multimatic as we get this car ready for competition.”

A new GT4 version of the Mustang will be ready to race in 2023.

“It’s important to us to continue to support the Mustang GT4 effort as well,” Rushbrook said. “We’ve had a lot of success both here and in Europe with the current Mustang GT4, and we look forward to being able to provide our customers with a brand-new car for competition in the GT4 category starting next season. We’ll have more to say on that in the near future.”