Mecum Kissimmee’s $217m in sales shatters world auction record

Mecum Auctions recorded total sales of $217 million at Mecum Kissimmee 2022, achieved via a 90 percent sell-through rate at Osceola, Florida’s, Heritage Park — the first collector car auction ever to surpass the $200 million mark for a single event.

All 11 days set single-day auction records for the Kissimmee event, with Saturday, January 15, marking Mecum’s highest single-day auction total in company history with $72 million in sales and nine vehicles reaching seven-figure prices.

Of the overall total, $213 million was collected in vehicle-only sales as 2,954 vehicles changed hands — another single live collector car auction record. There was an additional $2.66 million raised via sale of 1, 262 road art items. And Kissimmee 2022 launched the new Mecum/MotorTrend partnership with viewership reaching an all-time Mecum Auctions record.

Leading all sales for the event was the 1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype, recognized as the most historically significant Shelby Mustang in the world and driven by Ken Miles to claim its “Flying Mustang” moniker. Selling for $3.75 million, the car held its value with its triumphant return to public market, and it successfully retained its crown as the most valuable Mustang in the world.

See more highlights from the auction at VintageMotorsport.com.