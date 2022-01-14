Ferrucci sidelined by concussion after hard crash at Chili Bowl

Santino Ferrucci is out for the remainder of the Chili Bowl Nationals after suffering a hard crash on Friday.

The 23-year-old from Woodbury, Connecticut was driving the No. 16 Dave Mac – Dalby Motorsports Toyota during Hot Laps ahead of the night’s festivities when he made contact – left front to right rear – with another driver and flipped going into Turn 3.

The team confirmed Ferrucci was transported to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion and released, but he will be out for the remainder of the weekend.