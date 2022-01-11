Arrow McLaren SP retains Montoya for Indy 500, Indy GP

Arrow McLaren SP has retained Juan Pablo Montoya’s services for the second year in a row.

The 46-year-old Colombian is set to return for the month of May for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and Indy 500, where he’ll complement the full-time efforts of Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Chevy and Felix Rosenqvist in the No. 7 Chevy with the No. 6 entry.

RACER understands the two-time Indy 500 winner and 1999 CART IndyCar Series champion drew interest from other teams for the Indy 500 before AMSP ensured he would remain with the program.

“We’re delighted to have both Juan Pablo and Mission Foods back for another Indianapolis 500,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “Juan Pablo is an institution in motorsport, with two Indianapolis 500 victories and an impressive Formula 1 career with multiple wins for McLaren. He adds experience that really benefits our team, giving us another driver with the potential to win anytime he steps into the car.”

On his AMSP debut, Montoya placed 21st on the IMS road course and ninth at the Indy 500.

“I’m excited to return to Indianapolis with Arrow McLaren SP and Mission, to once again compete in a race that holds a special place in my heart – the Indianapolis 500,” he said. “I had a great experience with the team last year and look forward to building on the progress we made in 2021. I think we have a real shot at competing at the front of the field and challenging for the win.”