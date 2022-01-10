Wilson joins Hardpoint’s GTD endurance program

NTT IndyCar Series driver Stefan Wilson and partner Cusick Motorsports will team with Hardpoint Motorsports to contest IMSA’s four longest races in its Porsche 911 GT3 R. The Briton will start by sharing the car later this month for the Rolex 24 At Daytona with team owner Rob Ferriol, Katherine Legge, and Nick Boulle.

Wilson will return for the other three WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Michelin Endurance Cup rounds at Sebring, Watkins Glen, and Road America’s Petit Le Mans. The same sponsors found on the Wilson/Cusick Indy 500 in 2021, along with a new name or two, will grace the Hardpoint Porsche.

The start will mark Wilson’s first at the Rolex 24, which comes on the 10-year anniversary of his late brother Justin’s overall victory with Michael Shank Racing in 2012.

“We’ve been working hard on putting together a program at the pinnacle of sports car racing and we couldn’t be happier about our partnership with Hardpoint Motorsports,” said Don Cusick. “To field a Porsche at the most legendary sports car events in North America with our partners will be truly special. It will also be incredible to see Stefan making his debut on the 10th anniversary of Justin’s overall win. I’m really excited for this opportunity to grow Cusick Motorsports’ presence, I know we’ve got a great year ahead.”

It will also mark Wilson’s second WeatherTech Championship start after racing in the former PC class at COTA. Wilson and Cusick also continue to search for a partner team to field a part-time IndyCar campaign.

“I’m really happy with the way things turned out — partnering with Rob Ferriol, Katherine Legge and Nick Boulle is a great opportunity that I’m excited for and want to make the most of,” Wilson said. “This will only be my second IMSA WeatherTech start, and my first Rolex 24, but it’s a series and race that I’ve targeted for many years. I’m just really grateful to Don Cusick and Hardpoint Motorsports for believing in me and giving me this chance.

“It suddenly dawned on me a couple of weeks ago that it’s not only the 60th anniversary of the race, but it’s 10 years since Justin won overall. I have many fond memories of watching him compete in this race, and I hope I can create some good memories of my own there this month.”