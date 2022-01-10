NBC releases broadcast times for 2022 IndyCar season

NBC Sports has released the broadcast start times for the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series season. Of the 17 scheduled rounds, 14 will be aired on the main NBC network, two will be carried on NBC’s USA Network cable outlet, and for the first time, a race will be featured via live streaming on NBC’s Peacock platform.

“Peacock will exclusively stream an NTT IndyCar Series race for the first time in 2022 when the Honda Indy Toronto race will be held at 3 p.m. (ET) Sunday, July 17,” NBC wrote. “Peacock will simulstream all races airing on NBC and all qualifying and practice sessions, as well as coverage surrounding the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, Indy Lights races, race day warmups and full-event replays of 2022 NTT IndyCar Series races also will be available on Peacock.”

NBC Sports’ 2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule (all times Eastern), with start times including pre-race coverage: