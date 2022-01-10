Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

NBC releases broadcast times for 2022 IndyCar season

Jake Galstad/Motorsport Images

NBC releases broadcast times for 2022 IndyCar season

IndyCar

NBC releases broadcast times for 2022 IndyCar season

By January 10, 2022 3:21 PM

By |

NBC Sports has released the broadcast start times for the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series season. Of the 17 scheduled rounds, 14 will be aired on the main NBC network, two will be carried on NBC’s USA Network cable outlet, and for the first time, a race will be featured via live streaming on NBC’s Peacock platform.

“Peacock will exclusively stream an NTT IndyCar Series race for the first time in 2022 when the Honda Indy Toronto race will be held at 3 p.m. (ET) Sunday, July 17,” NBC wrote. “Peacock will simulstream all races airing on NBC and all qualifying and practice sessions, as well as coverage surrounding the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, Indy Lights races, race day warmups and full-event replays of 2022 NTT IndyCar Series races also will be available on Peacock.”

NBC Sports’ 2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule (all times Eastern), with start times including pre-race coverage:

DATE RACE/TRACK NETWORK/PLATFORM TIME
Feb. 27 Streets of St Petersburg NBC Noon
Mar. 20 Texas Motor Speedway NBC 12:30pm
April 10 Streets of Long Beach NBC 3pm
May 1 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 12:30pm
May 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) NBC 3pm
May 29 Indianapolis 500 NBC 11am
June 5 Belle Isle, Detroit USA Network 3pm
June 12 Road America NBC 12:30pm
July 3 Mid-Ohio NBC Noon
July 17 Streets of Toronto Peacock 3pm
July 23 Iowa, Race 1 NBC 4pm
July 24 Iowa, Race 2 NBC 3pm
July 30 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) NBC Noon
Aug. 7 Streets of Nashville NBC 3pm
Aug. 20 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network 6pm
Sept. 4 Portland NBC 3pm
Sept. 11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3pm

, IndyCar

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://portlandforum.net/nbc-releases-broadcast-times-for-2022-indycar-season/ NBC releases broadcast times for 2022 IndyCar season -

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home