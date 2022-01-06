Team TGM partners with Wright for Rolex 24

Team TGM is set to return to the Rolex 24 at Daytona and will do “double-duty” — setting its sights on completing unfinished business from 2021.

Team TGM committed to its first Rolex 24 race as a team in 2021, Adding the significant undertaking to its IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Effort. Racing in both the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and Rolex 24-hour race on the same weekend would be a true test of endurance for the team, drivers, and equipment. Unfortunately, the 24-hour race ended early on Sunday in the 18th hour with drivetrain issues.

“We put so much time and preparation into the double-duty event last January, and we felt like we were cheated out of the finish. We gave it a great deal of thought, as it is a huge investment of both time and money, but Team TGM is ready to tackle the Rolex 24 again this year,” said team owner and driver Ted Giovanis.

Team TGM will enter a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the 2022 Rolex 24, partnering again with industry leader and Porsche experts Wright Motorsports for the twice-around-the-clock world-renowned endurance race.

The driver line-up will be led by team owner Giovanis, paired with Hugh Plumb, Owen Trinkler, and Matt Plumb.

Giovanis, who celebrated his 76th birthday in December, said the team will be campaigning two Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsports in an effort to claim the 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Championship. The same four drivers running the Rolex will be the same drivers contesting the BMW M Endurance Challenge At Daytona four hour race the day before.

“We feel especially good about being able to race completely under the Porsche banner this season. The marque is one of the most respected in the sport, and John Wright and his crew are the foremost authorities in North America. We’re very excited to be working with them again,” Giovanis said.

All three Team TGM cars will showcase the team’s #HealthInnovation hashtag — promoting the Jayne Koskinas Ted Giovanis Foundation for Health and Policy efforts. The Foundation funds innovative, emerging medical research and supports studies that rethink health care quality and uses for real-world evidence.