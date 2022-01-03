WeatherTech Racing confirms two GTD Pro entries for Rolex 24

WeatherTech Racing will have a two-car, two-brand presence in the new IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD Pro Class for the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona later this month.

Cooper MacNeil will get seat time time in both the No. 97 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 and the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R cars for the event. Both cars will be prepared by Proton Competition.

Joining MacNeil in the No. 97 will be Maro Engel, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella, while Julien Andlauer, Matteo Cairoli and Alessio Picariello will round out the line-up for the No.79.

“The Rolex 24 is the equivalent of our Super Bowl,” MacNeil said. “Winning this race has been one of my racing goals since I started. I’ve won Sebring twice, Petit Le Mans three times, been on the podium at Le Mans twice, been a multiple series champion, and now need to win the Rolex 24. I’ve finished second at the Rolex 24, but they don’t give a watch out for second place. With two cars from different brands, I think we have good shot at being on the top step of the podium come Sunday afternoon on the 30th. I am looking forward to the challenge of driving both cars and considering our driver line-up I like our chances.”

MacNeil will share the No.79 Porsche with Andlauder for the balance of the GTD Pro season.

The 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will start with the traditional Roar Before the 24 test at Daytona International Speedway on January 22-24. The field for the 80th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona will take the green flag on January 29.