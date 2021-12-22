IndyCar, Dallara sign multi-year extension to chassis supply deal

IndyCar’s long-standing partnership with chassis manufacturer Dallara will continue for the foreseeable future after the two sides sealed a multi-year extension to their contract.

The contract runs parallel to the current agreements with engine manufacturers Chevrolet and Honda, ensuring an ongoing period of continuity.

“Dallara is a tremendous partner and instrumental in everything we do on the racetrack,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said. “An important part of the success and growth of the NTT IndyCar Series can be directly traced to Dallara’s collaboration with our entire paddock.

“This extension provides IndyCar and its teams continuity and a stable platform as we look well into the future.”

Dallara first supplied driver safety cells for the IndyCar Series in 1997,

and has been the sole chassis supplier since 2008. In 2012, the manufacturer expanded its U.S. operations by opening a satellite factory in Speedway, Indiana, where the company produces and assembles chassis for a variety of racing series. The coming season will mark its 26th consecutive year in IndyCar.

“Dallara is honored to have been part of this journey for 26 years and counting,” said Andrea Pontremoli, Dallara Group CEO. “We understand the responsibility that comes in extending our partnership with IndyCar over the course of the years to come and are excited to be part of this long-term plan.

“Being such an integrated partner to IndyCar, we feel the inspirational leadership of Roger Penske, along with the management of Jay Frye, has allowed the series to have a continuous focus on safety while always providing an exciting atmosphere for all of our competitors and

fans.

“This partnership will continue to fall in line with Dallara’s core values and what we want to see our technology and innovation developed for – adding emphasis to safety and sustainability for the future. It is a great time for IndyCar, and Dallara is proud to continue as the chassis manufacturer.”