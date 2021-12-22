Bogle Joins HMD Motorsports for 2022 Indy Lights season

Christian Bogle has moved to HMD Motorsports to continue his Road To Indy training with the team that placed second in the 2021 Indy Lights championship with IndyCar-bound David Malukas. The 20-year-old, who spent his rookie Lights season with Carlin, joins the MHD/GRG family alongside Benjamin Pedersen and Danial Frost, with one or two more drivers awaiting confirmation at the Indianapolis-based outfit.

“I am still fairly new to motorsports compared to my competitors but feel the home I have found at HMD Motorsports will help accelerate my progress with the help of some very fast teammates,” Bogle said. “We have had several test days together already and have been able to get to know one another. The way they have fit me to the car is the most comfortable I have ever been and that is showing in the on-track progress. They have welcomed me with open arms and surrounded me with the people that I need to improve as a driver.”

Bogle will have veteran Indy Lights race engineer Mark Weida to assist in his development.

“We have set realistic goals for pre-season testing and then for the start of the 2022 race season,” Bogle said. “We plan to evaluate those goals mid-season and see where we stand, what is needed to improve and hopefully set new ones. The first test that we had together was a learning experience for both the team and I but now that we have found our footing, I am becoming more comfortable with the car, and it is noted by the decrease in the gap to the quickest drivers in the series.”