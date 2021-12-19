Extreme E champs RXR exult after ‘brutal’ season

Rosberg X Racing (RXR) celebrated in appropriate fashion after emerging the champions of the first season of Extreme E, securing the title in the all-electric off-road series after finishing fourth in the season-ending Jurassic X Prix in Dorset, UK.

Despite finishing level on 155 points with Jurassic X Prix winners X44, RXR’s Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor took the championship due to having more X Prix victories over the course of the campaign, with three wins from five events.

Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez finally took their first Extreme E win at their fifth attempt, as well as five extra points for being fastest through the Continental Traction Challenge at the Jurassic X Prix, but it was not enough for X44 to wrestle the championship lead from RXR.

Jenson Button’s JBXE and Andretti United Extreme E completed the podium places in the Final by finishing second and third respectively while ACCIONA | Sainz finished behind the newly crowned champions RXR in fifth.

“It’s fantastic; this has been a new racing series, new team, and new locations but we’ve worked so hard to get here, and to be champions really feels amazing,” said Kristoffersson. “Molly drove excellently today, managing the challenging conditions and I knew that all that remained for me was to not make any mistakes and bring the car home safely. We’re delighted to be champions and look forward to celebrating with the team.”

“It feels amazing,” agreed Taylor. “This season has been brutal, racing in some of the most remote parts of the world in truly extreme conditions but we’ve worked together as a team and we’re delighted with this result. The nerves were definitely there today but Johan and I kept our eyes on the final prize, and the whole team effort across many months has brought us to this point today.”

@rosbergxracing slayed through the inaugural season! Rocking and rolling (literally) their way to the top and we’re proud to provide them enough strength🦾 #ExtremeE Season 1 was a milestone. Congrats, RXR 🤩⚡💚 Congrats also to @teamx44 and other teams! Can’t wait for S2! pic.twitter.com/7TogozFoTI — Niobium Tech (@Niobium_Nb) December 19, 2021

RXR founder and CEO Nico Rosberg said: “We are so delighted to be crowned the inaugural Extreme E champions and I am really proud of the entire RXR team. The team has worked so hard all season and performed consistently, racing in some of the world’s most remote locations. To be champions is such an honour.

“A massive congratulations to our drivers, Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson, who have been excellent all season. We came into Extreme E to raise awareness of climate change, and promote sustainability, but also as a racing team, we want to win and so we will remember this feeling forever.”

Series founder and CEO Alejandro Agag expressed satisfaction with the first season of the series featuring identical ODYSSEY electric off-road vehicles in myriad remote locations across the globe.

“It has not been easy in the middle of a pandemic, but we have delivered five X Prix events, and the Finale in Dorset produced some spectacular racing,” he said. “Since our first event in Saudi Arabia we have had a lot of eventful and incredible moments ending in a brilliant title decider today.

“I must say congratulations to RXR — they did a great job in winning the first ever Extreme E Championship. I must also say well done to X44 who were the victors at the Jurassic X Prix today and really deserved the win after being the fastest qualifiers at every X Prix this season. We are now looking forward to what we hope will be a fantastic Season 2.”