Sargeant gets F2 drive with Carlin for 2022

Logan Sargeant will race with Carlin for the 2022 Formula 2 season.

The 20-year-old Florida native was recently signed to the Williams Racing Driver Academy during the United States Grand Prix weekend, and made his F2 debut with HWA Racelab in Saudi Arabia. After a hard-fought year that included a win and four podiums en route to finishing seventh in the Formula 3 championship with Charouz, Sergeant is also set to take part in a postseason Formula 1 test on Tuesday at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Additionally, the full-time F2 promotion for Sargeant is a return to familiarity after driving for Carlin for the 2017 British Formula 4 season and his maiden F3 campaign in 2019.

“This is an incredible week for me!” said Sargeant, who also finished third in the 2020 F3 championship driving for Prema. “To get my first taste of the FW43B tomorrow and then follow that up with three days testing in my new F2 car is just incredible. I can’t wait to re-join Carlin who have been so strong in F2 and get to work on our 2022 program. Big thanks to Trevor (Carlin, team principal), my management at Infinity and of course Williams Racing for this incredible opportunity.”

Sergeant is the first driver confirmed to Carlin’s F2 line-up for next season, which will consist of 28 races. Official testing for F1’s undercard series is set for December 16-18.

“We’re delighted to work with Logan who has always been a great talent,” Carlin said. “Having worked with him in (British) F4 and F3, it’s great to now be able to complete that ladder in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Over the years we’ve seen him grow and mature as a driver and without a doubt he’s ready for a strong campaign in F2. We’re also very proud to be entrusted by Williams Racing with their newest Academy Driver and look forward to getting the program underway this week in official testing.”

Sven Smeets, sporting director for Williams, shared his enthusiasm for Sargeant’s next opportunity.

“I’m extremely excited to see Logan compete in next year’s FIA Formula 2 championship,” Smeets said. “I know it will be a great experience for him and it’s another key step towards his goal of racing in Formula 1. Logan’s FIA Formula 3 campaigns demonstrated his capabilities against many talented drivers, proving that he is more than capable of the promotion to Formula 2, and we will do our very best to continue supporting his development throughout the 2022 season.

“I’m also delighted that Williams will continue to be represented on the junior series’ grid, once again highlighting the team’s role in supporting and nurturing young driver talent.”